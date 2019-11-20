“The Irishman” comes to Suffern

BY KATHY KAHN

Rockland residents were treated to a special showing of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s newest film detailing the life and times of International Teamsters’ union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who went missing in 1975. (His remains have never been found, and he was officially declared dead in 1982.)

Part of the film takes place on Route 59 in the village of Suffern and features the Lafayette Theatre, with both the street and theatre set revamped to reflect late 1940’s, the decade in which the story begins. Other locations in and around the county were used—the sell out crowd in the Lafayette Theater cheered when they saw the vintage movie house on screen.

After a question & answer session with the film’s executive producer, Richard Baratta, the audience settled back to watch the “kings of crime movies”—Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino—do their thing in the 3 ½ hour-long film, which will debut on Netflix the evening of Wednesday, November 27—just in time for Thanksgiving.