Local Officials to Call for Statewide Moratorium on Criminal Justice Laws Set to Take Effect January 1, 2020

In numerous locations across the state tomorrow, including Rockland County, prosecutors, sheriffs, police chiefs, police unions and elected officials will join together to urge state lawmakers to authorize a moratorium on changes to criminal justice laws set to take effect January 1, 2020. Officials are asking state lawmakers to carefully examine the full impacts of the laws, which radically change bail and other procedures.

The Rockland gathering will take place Thursday morning 10:30 a.m. at the Rockland County Courthouse Steps, 1 South Main Street, New City. A press statement from County Executive Ed Day’s Office asked lawmakers to “heed concerns about public safety and the safety of victims and witnesses, there must be a closer look at the unintended consequences of changes to discovery and bail laws. These new laws were embedded in the budget bill and passed with little to no input from the law enforcement community.”