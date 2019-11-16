How to Support Yourself While Setting Up a Business

Setting up a business can put an incomparable amount of strain onto your personal finances, and many entrepreneurs worry about the effects that setting up a business will have on their family and their ability to support themselves. However, there are many steps that you can take to prevent issues when setting up a business, and this guide will take you through some of the most important.

Separate Business and Personal Finances

When you start to set up a business, one of the first steps that you should take with the aim of supporting yourself is to separate your business and personal finances. This will ensure that you are not tempted to use your personal finances towards your business, and will enable you to easily view at a glance the state of your business and its profits. You can separate your personal and business finances through creating separate bank accounts for them, and getting a business credit card on which you can make purchases connected to your business.

Take Out a Loan

If you are struggling to manage your personal finances in the midst of setting up your business, the best way to support yourself during this time is to take out a personal loan which can help you to cope with home emergencies during the first year of your business. Cashlady.com offers short term personal loans to those looking for financial support immediately, and these online loans are repayable as soon as you are able, allowing you to quickly remain out of debt yourself.

Give Yourself a Wage

You can also support yourself when setting up a business by giving yourself a wage each month. Rather than simply dipping into your business bank account when you need to, giving yourself a wage will allow you to gauge how much you can afford to spend while still leaving some to be reinvested into your business, giving you further opportunity to budget with your expenditure in mind. This will also give you the money that you need to support yourself and ensure that you save a portion of your business finances to make ends meet.

Consider Other Forms of Income

However, some entrepreneurs in their first year might need to look for alternate forms of income in order to support themselves. Rather than give up your employment to start a business, you should consider setting up your business alongside your current job or finding a part-time job to support yourself until your business starts to make a profit. You should also consider alternative forms of work such as becoming a freelancer, which can give you the opportunity to plan your time around your business and allow you to work remotely from any location that you choose. You can start by looking on sites such as people per hour for work.

Reduce Your Expenditure

It is inevitable though that when you start a business, you will have to reduce your expenditure to support yourself during this time. You can do this by cutting down on expenditure that is not fixed, excluding costs such as a mortgage, rent, or bills, to help to support your business and ensure that you have enough savings to last until your company turns a profit.