Skoufis & Zebrowski Announce Enactment of Campaign Disclosure Law

New York now joins many other states and the federal government in requiring a “paid for by statement” on political communication.

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski (D-Rockland) announced that their campaign disclosure legislation has been signed into New York State law (S.4910/A.4668). The legislation looks to put an end to anonymous political communication by requiring candidates and political committees to include a “paid for by” statement on all print, digital, visual, or auditory advertisements.

Most states, including the federal government, already require that political communications disclose the sender’s identity. The new law looks to end anonymous mailings, giving voters the transparency that they deserve in the election process.

“Voters deserve full transparency when it comes to political communications – and now, finally, they’ll get it,” said Senator Skoufis. “I was proud to work alongside Assemblyman Zebrowski to get our bill passed and signed into law. As someone who was previously targeted by anonymous campaign mailers and robocalls, I know first-hand the confusion caused by these deceptive practices, especially when messages come from seemingly legitimate sources with no ‘paid for by’ disclaimer. We all have a right to vote in honest and fair elections, and this new law is a significant step forward.”

“This bill finishes what we started with the Democracy Protection Act by ensuring voters are given crucial information about the campaign material that they receive. In this day and age of information overload, and when it seems that it is far easier to tear an opponent down than push yourself up, this bill will bring a critically needed element of honesty and disclosure in our political discourse. Thank you to Senator Skoufis for his partnership in getting this across the finish line after years of passing it in the Assembly,” said Assemblyman Zebrowski.

The bill was signed by the Governor late last week and will go into effect on January 1, 2020.