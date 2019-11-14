Over 220 attend the 20th Annual Rockland Development Council Philanthropy Day Breakfast

Rockland Development Council celebrated the “Spirit of Giving” at its 20th annual Philanthropy Day Breakfast on Thursday, November 7 at the Crowne Plaza, Suffern, NY.

With over 220 attendees, the event is the largest annual gathering of non-profit agencies and philanthropists in the county. “Of all the events I go to every year, this one is my favorite, it is simply the most inspiring,” said attendee Bob Goldman, Atlantic Tomorrow’s Workplace. Highlights of the program included the 2019 Philanthropy Day Awards ceremony and the inspirational keynote presentation by Genevieve Piturro, Founder of The Pajama Program.

Pictured are the 2019 Philanthropy Day Awardees. (L to R): Outstanding Volunteer, Barry Dorfman, Outstanding Philanthropists Robert L. Fellows & Arlene R. Rodgers, and Outstanding Non-Profit Professional, David Kirschtel, CEO of the JCC Rockland.