ASSAULT & ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

Brandon Moe, age 30 of Lake Road in Stony Point, was arrested for assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breaking, and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. On November 6, 2019, officers responded to a gas station on South Liberty Drive for a report of a physical domestic dispute. An investigation revealed that the Defendant allegedly struck victim in the mouth several times causing physical injury, and held his hands over victim’s nose and mouth in a manner that interfered with victim’s breathing. The alleged actions by the Defendant took place in the presence of a 3-week-old child. The Defendant was arrested for the above referenced charges and arraigned at Stony Point Justice Court. He was released on his recognizance with a return date of December 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., to Stony Point Justice Court.