ASSAULT & ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

By on Comments

Brandon Moe, age 30 of Lake Road in Stony Point, was arrested for assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breaking, and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. On November 6, 2019, officers responded to a gas station on South Liberty Drive for a report of a physical domestic dispute. An investigation revealed that the Defendant allegedly struck victim in the mouth several times causing physical injury, and held his hands over victim’s nose and mouth in a manner that interfered with victim’s breathing. The alleged actions by the Defendant took place in the presence of a 3-week-old child. The Defendant was arrested for the above referenced charges and arraigned at Stony Point Justice Court. He was released on his recognizance with a return date of December 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., to Stony Point Justice Court.

  , , , ,

ASSAULT & ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →