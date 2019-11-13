Two Suffern townhouse units swallowed by flames Sunday night

PHOTOS BY SCOTT WATERS

SUFFERN – Two townhouses at the Ramapo Cirque complex on Chippewa Court in Suffern were enveloped in flames Sunday evening, November 9.

Suffern Fire Department responded to the scene of the inferno, which sparked around 6:30 p.m. Additional mutual aid was provided by Hillburn, Mahwah, Sloatsburg, Monsey and Tallman fire departments.

The units were heavily damaged but no firefighters or residents were injured. Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it did not appear to be suspicious.