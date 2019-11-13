Rockland Community College Presents “August: Osage County” – November 21-23

Rockland Community College‘s Visual and Performing Arts department, and Campus Players club present “August: Osage County” for a three-day engagement November 21-23 at the College’s Cultural Arts Theater. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m.

The play is a Tony Award winning, black comedic-drama, set in Oklahoma during a particularly hot summer in August, 2007. The heat almost serves as an ever-present secondary character in the story and contributes to the exacerbation of the serious issues, clinical and otherwise, that befall the Weston family.

Playwright Tracy Letts won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this incredibly humorous, yet dark look into a dysfunctional family, and the fallout from the interpersonal conflicts that have compounded themselves over many years. An unspoken tension and simmering rage enshroud this tale. Christopher Plummer, Cultural Arts Theater director explains, “‘August: Osage County’ is a story of love and pain, joy and grief, secrets and lies, addictions and epiphanies. However, ultimately, it is a story of people and the fall of a family.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/sunyrockland/buy-tix?d=0

The Cultural Arts Theatre is wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call 845-574-4471.