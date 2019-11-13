Clarkstown cops intercepted $2.4M massive haul of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in September

WEST NYACK – The Clarkstown Detective Bureau has announced that a joint law enforcement operation with the New York City Police Department and Queens District Attorney’s Office in the month of September netted over 15 kilos of controlled substances – worth an estimated street value of $2.4 million – leading to the arrest of a 47-year-old Massachusetts man.

The Clarkstown Police Street Crime Unit worked in conjunction with the NYPD Intel Unit and Queens Major Case Squad on the large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation. Police said that acting on credible information, street crime officers from Clarkstown PD conducted a traffic stop of a tractor trailer in West Nyack.

During the stop officers discovered 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of heroin, 13 kilograms of cocaine and 1,551 imitation oxycodone pills containing fentanyl – an estimated value of $2.4 million. Officers were assisted by a Clarsktown Police K-9 unit to search the truck.

The driver of the truck, Alexis Victorero, 47, of Milford, Massachusetts was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing. Victorero was indicted by a Rockland County Grand Jury for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Clarkstown PD noted that fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine and in its unadulterated form, one kilogram has the potential to fatally overdose 500,000 individuals.

The Queens District Attorney Office, which led the investigation, announced a total of 11 arrests, including three Whites Plains men, Giovanny Arias, Victor Salazar and Hector Maren. Arias is believed to be the head of the operation, which also trafficking carfentanil, ketamine and tramadol throughout the United States.