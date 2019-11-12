Performing at the Suffern Free Library, 210 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY–Wednesday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m.

Kyle Carey’s unique trans-Atlantic fusion of music includes influences of the American Folk Anthology, the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill, and the traditional music of Ireland, Cape Breton and Scotland.

The results are well described by Jeremy Searle of R2 Magazine—‘Kyle Carey is, quite simply, a delight. Drawing from both the American and British folk traditions, her songs, including some very fine originals, are beautifully crafted and performed. She’s assured, confident, charming and irresistible.’ Kyle’s debut album ‘Monongah’, produced by former Lùnasa guitarist Donogh Hennessy, rose to number eight on the Folk DJ charts, landing on a number of ‘Best of 2011’ lists by year’s end.

Her original songs draw heavily from the American folk tradition, while her fluency in Scottish Gaelic makes for her own brand of ‘Gaelic Americana’ music. Kyle’s sophomore release ‘North Star’ recorded in Scotland and produced by Solas founding member Seamus Egan was released in the fall of 2014 to widespread critical acclaim, charting at #45 in the top 200 CDs of 2014—compiled by Folk DJs nationwide.

Her fan-funded third album ‘The Art of Forgetting’, produced by Dirk Powell, features a cast of backing musicians which includes luminaries such as Rhiannon Giddens and John McCusker, and was released in early 2018 on the World Music Network’s Riverboat Records label to wide-spread acclaim –landing on PopMatters ’20 Best Folk Albums of 2018’ list by year’s end. Having toured for five years on both sides of the Atlantic, Kyle Carey is a unique and innovative artist not to be missed.

Show begins at 2:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

More information: www.kyleannecarey.com