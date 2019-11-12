Stony Point Arrests

ASSAULT

On November 3, 2019 at 3:11 p.m., Samuel Carter, age 37, of Washburns Lane, Stony Point was arrested for assault in the second degree, a class D felony. Officers responded to a residence on Washburns Lane for a report of a fight in progress. Upon completion of an investigation, the Defendant was arrested for engaging in a physical altercation with an elderly victim. The victim was treated at a local hospital. The defendant was arraigned at Stony Point Justice Court, issued an appearance ticket, and he was then remanded to Rockland County Jail on the assault in the second degree charge.

PETIT LARCENY

On November 8, 2019 at 2:53 a.m., Richard Licata, age 67 of Prospect Place, Tomkins Cove, was arrested for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. An officer was patrolling Patriot Square and observed an individual in the rear of a business near an empty bottle storage area. The officer observed the individual loading a box in to his vehicle. Upon completion of an investigation, it was determined that the Defendant took boxes and bags of empty beer bottles without the Business Owner’s permission. He was placed under arrest for the above referenced charges. The defendant was released on his own recognizance with a return date to Stony Point Justice Court on December 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.