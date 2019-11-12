BAEZ TO RETURN FOR SECOND YEAR AS BOULDERS’ MANAGER

The Rockland Boulders announced last week that manager Kevin Baez will return for the 2020 season.

In his first season as Boulders manager, Baez led the team to their sixth consecutive playoff appearance in the Can-Am League with a 43-50 record. Next summer, the Boulders and four other Can-Am League teams, head into the new and expanded 14-team, Frontier League where Baez will attempt to keep the playoff streak alive.

“I’m excited to come back to Rockland – great fans, great organization. Looking forward to a great 2020 season,” Baez said.

Baez managed 1,087 games with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League over eight seasons (2011-2018), posting a 571-516 record with two league titles (2012 and 2013) and six trips to the championship series, including each of his last three seasons.

He attended nearby Dominican College and was a seventh-round pick in the 1988 Major League Baseball Entry Draft by the New York Mets. He appeared in 63 games over the course of three major league seasons (1990, 1992-1993) for the Mets. He continued his playing career primarily at the AAA level over the next decade before joining Long Island in 2002, where he helped the Ducks capture the Atlantic League Championship in 2004.

“When we hired Kevin, we knew 2019 would be a rebuilding year, but yet he still managed to lead us to the playoffs,” Boulders’ President Shawn Reilly said. “Because of the player moves Kevin made last season, I believe we are very well positioned to be successful this season in the Frontier League.”

The Boulders’ manager resides on Long Island with his wife, Marianne, and children, Kevin and Vincent. He was born and raised in Brooklyn and made his Major League debut for the Mets at Shea Stadium on Sept. 3, 1990.

Baez, 51, is the third manager in the Boulders history, following Dave LaPoint (2011-12) and Jamie Keefe (2013-18). Keefe spent six seasons at the helm in Rockland with a 344-260 record in Rockland, highlighted by the team’s lone Can-Am League championship in 2014.

The Boulders will celebrate their 10th year of play this summer with a number of special events planned throughout the season. For a complete schedule and/or ticket information, slide to www.RocklandBoulders.com or call 845-364-0009.