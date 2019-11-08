Senator Skoufis Honors Sparky’s Diner with Senate Empire Award

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) presented Jeannie Nicolakis, the owner of Sparky’s Diner in the Village of West Haverstraw with the State Senate’s highest honor for small businesses, the Empire Award. The Empire Award is given to exceptional businesses that go out of their way to give back to the community.

Jeannie has owned Sparky’s Diner for over 40 years and has always exemplified dedication to her community and customers. All the North Rockland sports teams go in on the weekends, and no matter how much they eat, it’s a set price of $4. She sponsors sports teams, donates to community organizations, gives back to families in need, and donates food when someone passes away.

Senator Skoufis said, “Jeannie is constantly giving to others and asking how she can help. Sparky’s Diner has become an iconic staple in North Rockland with extremely loyal customers and a welcoming, supportive community. Jeannie has given so much of her life to uplifting North Rockland as a philanthropist as well as a successful business owner. I’m proud to support small business owners like Jeannie and will continue doing my part to ensure they are empowered.”

Jeannie Nicolakis said, “This is the greatest honor that I have received here at Sparky’s and I want to thank everyone, especially Senator Skoufis, Mayor D’Amelio, and all the other elected officials for taking the time to present me with these awards. I also thank my customers and family for supporting me so much for all of these years.”

West Haverstraw Mayor Robert D’Amelio also presented Jeannie with an award from the village.

Mayor D’Amelio said, “Jeannie is as kind and generous as they come. Sparky’s has become a staple in our community. I’m proud to acknowledge Jeannie for her many contributions. We are fortunate to have her and her business in West Haverstraw.”