Street Dedication of Skinner Corner

For many generations, the intersection of Wayne Avenue, Bulsontown Road & West Main Street in Stony Point was locally known as “Skinner Corner.” On Saturday morning, Supervisor Jim Monaghan had the pleasure and honor of officially dedicating Skinner Corner.

Supervisor Monaghan noted the Skinner family has been a vital part of the Stony Point community, whose roots go back to the American Revolution. He said Joan Skinner has served Stony Point residents with grace and distinction as town clerk, and “all of us in Stony Point wish her all the best on her well deserved retirement.”