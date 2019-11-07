HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Programs) Applications Available to Rockland Residents  

The amount of the benefit depends on income and family size and payments are made directly to the utility company. To be eligible, single persons living alone must have a monthly gross income no higher than $2,494. Monthly income limits for larger households are as follows:

“HEAP offers a lifeline to individuals and families who struggle to pay their heating bills,” said Commissioner Silvestri. “With the cold winter months approaching, it is important to get this assistance to those who need it most.”

– Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Social Services Joan Silvestri announced that beginning on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Rockland County families with low incomes can apply for grants to help pay for their heating bills under New York State’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

Note: Anyone who is living in federally subsidized housing or who is enrolled in the Section 8 Voucher/Certificate Program where heat is included in the rent, may be eligible for a $21 benefit if they have an electric bill in their name.

Regular HEAP: Residents do not have to be facing a shut off to receive a regular HEAP benefit. The one-time regular benefit ranges from a $21 – $35 renters benefit to a maximum of $726 per household for heating with oil, kerosene, propane and $401 for gas and electric.

The 2019-2020 HEAP season opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and is scheduled to close March 16, 2020, or when program funds are exhausted.

Early outreach applications were already mailed to all non-Temporary Assistance or SNAP (TA/SNAP) households who received a Regular HEAP benefit for the 2018-2019 season. An interview is not required for these applicants, but the households must provide updated proof of any earned income. Regular HEAP benefits are not available for use until the program opens on November 12th.

New HEAP applicants can apply online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov or by mail. Anyone who wants to apply in person should call to make an appointment. Appointments will not be scheduled until the program opens November 12, 2019. To request an appointment, call the Department of Social Services at 364-3480 or 364-3212, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM.

The following organizations can assist clients in completing a HEAP application:

Community Improvement Council (Spring Valley) 845-354-4100

Community Outreach Center (Monsey) 845-356-9600

WestCOP (Haverstraw) 845-728-0688

IMPORTANT NOTE: Applicants must bring proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residence and social security or citizenship status cards for the entire household; their latest fuel bill, shut-off notice, if applicable; rent receipt or mortgage statement; last four pay stubs; proof of other income, SSI, SSA, Unemployment Insurance, Workers’ Comp, etc.; proof of child support; and wages or current school schedule for all children in the household 18 years of age and over. If you are self-employed, in addition to the above, you may bring your 2018 taxes and three months of your most recent business and personal bank records to verify income.

Emergency HEAP: A one-time emergency benefit may also be available for those households that are without the means to pay their bill and who have received a Termination Notice from their utility provider. The emergency benefit ranges from a $140 heat related benefit to a maximum of $675 per household for heating with oil, kerosene, propane and $490 for gas and electric. Applications for Emergency HEAP will be accepted from January 2, 2020, through March 16, 2020, or until program funds are exhausted.

Residents who receive a Termination Notice should fax the notice to the HEAP Unit at 845-364-3130 or can email a copy of the notice to RocklandHEAP@dfa.state.ny. us

Everyone should provide a daytime phone number along with the Termination Notice. TA/SNAP recipients should also include their Case Number. Individuals will be contacted for an Emergency HEAP phone interview to determine if they are eligible for the emergency benefit.