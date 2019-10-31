ROBBERY ARREST

Julio Martinez, male age 18 of Call Hollow Road, Stony Point, was arrested for robbery in the second degree, class C felony, and assault, a class A misdemeanor. On October 9, 2019 at 3:30 AM, the 18 year old male called the Stony Point Police and reported he was jumped and beaten while in the rear of the Budget Inn on South Liberty Dr, Stony Point. The victim reported one or more males beat him and stole money and personal items. Detectives identified Martinez as the prime suspect and he was arrested on 10/23 and charged with Robbery and Assault. He was processed and released without bail and is due back in Stony Point Justice Court Nov 7.