Good Samaritan Hospital Opens New Bariatric Surgery Center 

Opening Marks the Completion of the Hospital’s $9 Million Renovation Project, Including New Orthopedic Surgery and Infusion Centers

Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has completed construction on a new Bariatric Surgery Center. The expansion and interest in the hospital’s established weight-loss surgery program signaled the need for the creation of a modern and dedicated space. The hospital held a ceremony today heralding the official opening of the new center, which offers advanced bariatric surgery techniques for severely obese patients.

An All-New Approach to Weight Loss Surgery In Suffern, NY

The 6,000-square-foot Bariatric Surgery Center includes seven private en suite rooms designed for accessibility, sensitivity and safety. Extra space is allotted in each room, doorway and hallway to allow for safe movement and transportation, and rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art digital monitoring equipment and modern accommodations. The design elements were selected to promote a quiet environment and comfortable experience. The dedicated bariatric surgery coordinator’s office is stationed within the center to be easily accessible to patients and families.

“This new, specialized center, in addition to our uniquely trained and dedicated staff, enables us to deliver a post-operative experience in a healing environment with specific focus on patient safety. This is an essential step in our patients’ journey to a healthier and happier life after surgery,” said Ramon Rivera, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital.

“Is Bariatric Surgery Right for Me?”

Bariatric surgery can help people who have had long-term struggles with weight loss, and aid in the reduction or elimination of health problems such as hypertension, diabetes and sleep apnea. The Bariatric Surgery Center provides a personalized pre-surgery assessment, attentive and dignified surgical care, and helpful resources after surgery. It is accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) which signifies a commitment to upholding exceptional care standards.

Three Distinct Weight Loss Surgery Options

The Bariatric Surgery Center offers several weight loss surgery options including:

Sleeve Gastrectomy: During sleeve gastrectomy surgery, 75 percent to 80 percent of the stomach is removed laparoscopically. The “new” stomach can hold between three to five ounces. The smaller stomach size reduces food intake and decreases calorie consumption.

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass: A small stomach pouch is created by dividing the top of the stomach from the rest of it. The small intestine is divided and connected to the new pouch. The smaller pouch limits the volume of food ingested by individuals who select this weight loss surgery option. The bypass enables that food to skip parts of the small intestine, reducing calories and nutrients absorbed.

Gastric Banding or Lap Band® Surgery:This weight loss surgery procedure involves placing a silicone ring around the upper part of the stomach. The balloon inside the ring is inflated to create a small pouch to make the patient feel fuller sooner.

In addition to Good Samaritan Hospital, bariatric surgery is performed across the WMCHealth Network at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY, MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, and at the Network’s flagship hospital, Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. For more information about the Bariatric Surgery Center at Good Samaritan Hospital, please call 845-368-5285 or visit goodsamhosp.org/surgical-weight-loss-institute.