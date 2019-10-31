FORMER NANUET STANDOUT KELLY COMING HOME AFTER SIGNING WITH BOULDERS

All professional athletes hope to one day play for their hometown team. Not all get the chance.

Former Nanuet High School standout Colin Kelly will get that opportunity after signing with the Rockland Boulders of the Frontier League. Kelly is the first post-merger signing by the Boulders, who will be playing their first season in the Frontier League.

A 2011 graduate of Nanuet High School, the righthanded pitcher played collegiately at Catholic University in Washington, DC. After seeing time on the mound from 2012-14, Kelly missed the 2015 season with an injury before returning to the mound for the 2016 campaign. He finished his career at Catholic with a lifetime mark of 16-10 with one save, serving as a starter and reliver during his time there.

Over the last three years, Kelly, 26, has pitched for several professional baseball teams, including the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League in 2017, where, in three appearances, he did record a decision.

“There are so many great baseball fans in Rockland County and I look forward to playing in front of them,” Kelly said. “I have not played a game in the local area since high school and I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to play in front of my family and friends.”

He added, “The Can-Am/ Frontier league merger is a great chance for Boulders’ fans to see more of the high-quality teams and players at the independent league level.”