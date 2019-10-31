Arrest made in fatal crash involving a motor vehicle and a lawnmower

RAMAPO, NY – The Ramapo Police Department released an update on their investigation into a May 19, 2019 fatal crash involving a motor vehicle and a lawnmower in the Village of Sloatsburg.

“This is a follow up to the Ramapo Police and Rockland County District Attorney’s Office investigation of the May 19 crash involving a motor vehicle and a lawnmower. The crash occurred on Orange Turnpike in the Village of Sloatsburg. The crash resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Sloatsburg man. He was a passenger on the lawnmower that was being operated by a 31-year-old Sloatsburg man. On October 23, 2019, the operator of the lawnmower, was arrested by Ramapo Police and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. He was arraigned in the Village of Sloatsburg Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on November 20.”

Photo by Ramapo Police Department