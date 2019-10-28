The 15 Best Places to Visit in 2020 for Students

As students, we are broke yet super enthusiastic, right? If you are looking for cheap places to travel to in 2020, think no more. Here are the best places to visit in January and every other time of the year.

Croatia

There are numerous reasons why you should visit Croatia, including its heavenly sailing waters, great food and richly historic cities. Taste its delicious wine and contemplate its extraordinary art pieces. The food shows a mixture of Romano-Slavic influences in their choices. There are many beaches around the country that you can enjoy as well.

Morocco

Morocco’s gorgeous beaches will entice you and amaze you! Some of the best beach destinations are Tangier and Agadir, but you could also try Asilah. If you are an outdoor fan, take a trip to the High Atlas Mountains or mountain bike in the blue city of Chefchaouen. If you are brave enough, take a trip to the stunning Sahara Desert and camp there! Enjoy Morocco’s diverse culture if you can – it is totally worth it!

Slovenia

One of the places to travel in January is Slovenia, a country with an astonishing diversity of nature. If you are into hiking or cycling, you will have great opportunities to enjoy yourself. The people are hospitable and super-friendly; they love to show their country’s beauty to interested travelers – so if you have a chance to chat with a Slovenian, do it! Cave exploration is also something you might be interested in.

Madrid, Spain

A visit to Madrid is exactly what you need after a long semester. So, if you’re thinking of taking a relaxing break, book your ticket to Madrid! As a student, you will enjoy this place tremendously. Madrid is pretty much the capital of tapas, good drinks, fine art, and delicious pastry. British students often visit Spain to learn the Spanish language, particularly when they are in the final years of their education when they need to write a dissertation. If students want to enjoy what Madrid has to offer, “do my dissertation” services for UK students may help them to succeed in their studies.

Rajasthan, India

If you are interested in history and love architecture, Rajasthan is the place for you. It has one of the most impressive architectural designs we’ve ever seen. And let’s be serious – no trip to India is really a trip without visiting the Taj Mahal. This spiritual sanctuary is located within less than eight hours if you’re driving from Rajasthan.

Vietnam

The culture, the music, the people, the nature, the environment, and… the cheap prices –all make Vietnam one of the most highly regarded tourist attractions. If you choose this place, you must try the banh mi or the cao lau noodles. Beer drinking is another common activity for the Vietnamese – every city has its own brand. A great city to visit is Ho Chi Minh, as it is fairly centrally located and has many historical and cultural landmarks.

Colombia

Colombia has a wild side and its outdoor activities are one in a million! Explore the trek to the ancient lost city in the mountains of Cierra Nevada, visit Cartagena (now a UNESCO World Heritage Site), go diving in the Malpelo Island, and don’t forget to visit the Bank of the Gold Republic Museum. Check out accommodation sites in Santa Teresa, one of the best places to travel in January.

Cuba

The live museum of old cars you will find in Cuba is impressive. There are all types of models and drivers around the city. The weather in Cuba is amazing too – January is the only month with relatively chillier days. The beers and drinks are super cheap, and the Cuban cigars are one of a kind. If you are still thinking about school while here, get proposal writing services to do your job while you travel; there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking some time off.

Australia

The mystical natural wonders you will find make Australia one of the greatest travel destinations. Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef or the sacred Uluru are just two of the most widely known attractions. Australia has a vibrant art scene and very relaxing beaches, with its coastline stretching for almost 37,000 km. Its cities are beautifully designed and its architecture impressive.

Mexico

If you want real tacos, tortas, carne asada, or tortas ahogadas, visit México! Its cuisine is quite amazing and very interesting to learn about. If you want to have a blast listening to the traditional Mariachi groups, watch endangered animals in their natural habitat, or have some tasty shots of tequila, Mexico is the place for you. I must also mention that the people are simply amazing – they will go out of their way to make you feel included.

Romania

If you are thinking of where to travel in January but haven’t made up your mind yet, think no more: Romania is the best place to be. Visit the beautiful region of Transylvania and taste the specific foods such as sarmale or varza a la Cluj. Have a shot of țuică while listening to the mysterious Dracula stories in the heart of Transylvania, Cluj-Napoca. Visit Sibiu, Brașov, Sighișoara, and Timișoara! Check out the country’s beautiful castles and its overall astonishing medieval architecture.

Thailand

As a student, you will probably be impressed with what Thailand offers: affordable food and lodging, year-round sunny days, beautiful beaches, tasty Thai food, wide and interesting cities, lots of friendly people, and amazing Buddhist temples! Once you land, you can do some island hopping. Go to the Phi Phi islands for white beaches with crystal clear water if you want to escape Bangkok for a while.

Albania

Albania has the most beautiful beaches in Europe, its people are very nice to be around, you can visit interesting castles and historical sites, Albania’s history is very interesting and has lots of character, and the best thing is – it’s super cheap!

Indonesia

Take a walk through the Komodo National Park to see the Komodo Dragon, experience diving, eat some gudeg with sambal sauce, visit Borobudur, and pay a visit to Mount Bromo and other cool volcanoes!

Caye Caulker, Belize

This is a small island community filled with wildlife and you can dive in the ocean and take advantage of the Belize Barrier Reef. It is situated off the coast of Belize and there are plenty of opportunities to socialize and explore for young people on a budget. Even high-class hotels are relatively inexpensive.

San Blas, Panama

The city is an extremely cheap destination and has quaint Oceanside accommodation. Being there feels rather like being in a picture postcard and it is a perfect destination for students traveling on a budget. The many islands off the coast of the city are beautiful oases filled with palm trees.