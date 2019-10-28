Recent research on dental implants

Dental implants are the best option for replacing lost teeth as they provide the functionality and aesthetic appearance that is needed. There are some disadvantages to implants though, one of which is the high cost. However, there are some countries where the clinics offer affordable dental work, such as the Vera Clinic in Turkey.

Another big drawback is the time it takes for an implant to completely fuse with the jawbone. Until this happens, the artificial tooth is not strong enough to completely function as a natural tooth.

Scientists are always investigating new and improved treatments for dental problems, and this extends to dental implants. A study published in 2018 in the journal Dental Materials, emphasized the importance of ongoing research on materials that are used to make dental implants.

The authors emphasized the significance of material properties such as porosity and surface textures in influencing how easily implants can integrate into bone during the process of osseointegration. They suggested that features of the nanotopography and microtopography of dental implants play an important role in the success and functionality of these structures, and that these features need to be taken into account when designing improved dental materials in the future for use as implants.

Attachment surfaces of implants

The surface topography of dental implants has been studied previously by scientists in 2015, and in fact, some recommend that there needs to be a level of roughness to the material that is used. This is because a rougher surface promotes a better attachment site for cells that are moving into the region and attaching and needed for bone integration.

Dental material used for implants can be coated in such a way to increase features such as wettability and roughness so as to increase the rate at which osseointegration occurs. This is an advantage since the implant is not completely permanent until it has bonded with the bone tissue of the jaw.

Most studies have discussed the use of titanium for the attachment surface of implants, and how this is modified by various chemical treatments. The titanium has several attributes that are most helpful for attachment of the implant. Such features include a high strength, corrosion resistance, high biocompatibility, and also machinability.

Factors that impact the success of dental implants

Generally, it is a smart move to eat healthy if you have dental implants done. The dentist can give advice on correct diet and dental care to help you in this regard. Bad habits such as smoking can be very bad and in fact, researchers studying the effect of smoking on dental implants have found that there is an association between smoking and failure rates of implants.

Smokers had about a 6 percent failure rate and infection rate when getting implants when compared with nonsmokers which had 3% rates. The scientists did caution that this was not conclusive evidence for the negative effect of smoking but it does suggest that it is best not to smoke if you get implants done.