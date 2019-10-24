NANUET UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT EARNS MIDDLE STATES ACCREDITATION  

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools announced today that five schools of the Nanuet Union Free School District, located in Nanuet, N.Y., have earned accreditation, the gold standard for measuring and advancing school improvement. All five schools were accredited as a system.

“I congratulate the Nanuet Union Free School District on this important milestone,” said Lisa Marie McCauley, president of the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. “The entire district, from administrators to teachers, staff, parents and students, are to be commended for working together to create a plan focused on the long-term success of the entire district, and for their commitment to providing high quality education for all students.”

Middle States accredits preK-12 public, private, parochial, and charter schools. In addition, Middle States accredits non-degree granting career and technical post-secondary institutions, special purpose schools, supplementary education centers, learning services providers and distance education institutions.

Accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards. The 12 Middle States Standards for Accreditation are: mission, governance and leadership, school improvement planning, finances, facilities, school organization and staff, health and safety, educational program, assessment and evidence of student learning, student services, student life and activities and information resources.

The accreditation process begins with a self-study that is conducted by the school or school system and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Middle Statesmember schools conducts an on-site peer review visit to observe school operations and interview various stakeholders.

The visiting team makes its recommendation to the Middle States Association Commissions, which voted to accredit or reaccredit 183 schools and school systems in 25 states, as well as Puerto Rico, and 27 other countries at its biannual meeting in Philadelphia this month.

“Middle States accreditation serves as an independent validation of the good work we are doing, and the accreditation process focused the attention of everyone in the district on strategic planning and continuous improvement,” said Kevin McCahill, Ed.D., superintendent of Nanuet Union Free School District. “We are proud of this accomplishment and grateful to all of the administrators, teachers, parents, students and others who worked hard to make this possible.”

The following schools are located in Nanuet, N.Y. and have been accredited by Middle States for the next seven years:

G.W. Miller Elementary School

Highview Elementary School

A. MacArthur Barr 5-6 Academy for Excellence

A. MacArthur Barr Middle School

Nanuet Senior High School

About Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS)

Based in Philadelphia, the Middle States Association is the worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 130 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement. With more than 2,500 accredited schools and school systems in 34 states and over 100 countries, MSA-CESS is proud of its continuing legacy and its ongoing innovations to meet the challenges of improving education in the 21st century. For more information visit www.msa-cess.org.