Montefiore Nyack Hospital Recognizes Physicians of the Year for 2019

Montefiore Nyack Hospital proudly recognized its 2019 Physicians of the Year honorees: L. Paul Brief, M.D., Maja Djordjevic, M.D.,and Honorary Member of the Medical Staff, Mark Jacobs, philanthropist and Board Chair of the Montefiore Nyack Hospital Foundation, for their longtime service and dedication to the Hospital at a reception attended by 250 guests at the Hilton Pearl River.



L. Paul Brief, M.D. is a Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran who has been in private orthopedic practice and on staff at Montefiore Nyack Hospital since 1973. Since 2006, Dr. Brief has been a partner in the Northeast Orthopedic Group and served as Director of Orthopedics at Nyack Hospital from 1994 to 2008. Dr. Brief is an Assistant Professor of Orthopedics at the NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, who frequently lectures at other teaching facilities, including West Point, about his experiences in orthopedic war surgery.

Maja Djordjevic, M.D., Director of the Department of Pediatrics and of the Pediatrics Hospitalist Program, has worked at Montefiore Nyack Hospital for the past 13 years. She has been at the forefront of pediatric hospital medicine, working in the field since 2001 while it was still in its infancy. Dr. Djordjevic serves on multiple Hospital committees, served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Medical Staff from 2012 to 2014, and as the President of the Medical Staff from 2016 to 2018. She is an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Mark Jacobs founded K&M Newspaper Services, Inc. in 1984 after inventing the machinery that collates and packages newspaper and freestanding inserts to newspaper publishers around the world. Mr. Jacobs is an ardent philanthropist, who through his work as Board Chair for the Montefiore Nyack Hospital Foundation, has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars in support of the Hospital. The Jacobs Family Maternity Center, which is dedicated to his father Marty Jacobs, is just one example of Mark’s personal commitment to improving Hospital services and raising the bar for exceptional community healthcare. Under his leadership, its Foundation Board has doubled in size and has become a vibrant entity in the pursuit of resources that support the Hospital.