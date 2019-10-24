IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS!

Down to Earth Living will Celebrate the beginning of the Holiday Season with a Free Open House and Party with Santa making an Early Appearance

Each November, Down to Earth Living, located on Route 45 in Pomona, transforms its 10,000 square foot showroom into a winter wonderland complete with life-like Santas, artificial pre-lit Christmas trees, friendly life-like reindeer, hundreds of exclusive ornaments and decorations you won’t find anywhere else, and many furry animals waiting to be discovered amongst the displays.

As they have for the past 40 years, Down to Earth Living will host a Grand Reveal Party in the showroom on Saturday, November 9 from 2 – 6 p.m. Wine and cheese will be served and Santa will be on hand for photos from 2 – 4pm. Everything in the showroom will be on sale for 20 percent off and attendees of the event will save an additional 10 percent on all purchases that day.

“Our holiday showroom is only rivaled by the windows on Fifth Avenue during Christmas. We create little vignettes throughout the main floor and feature some of the finest and most unique holiday decorations anywhere in the tri-state,” states Stuart Leventhal, owner of Down to Earth Living which is celebrating its 49th year. “Our goal is to have everyone leave here filled with the wonder and magic that Christmas brings each year,” he added.