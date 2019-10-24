County Executive’s Corner: “You Control the Future”

By County Executive Ed Day

Saturday, October 26th begins a new chapter here in Rockland County and all across New York. We now join 38 other states in providing more opportunities for residents to get to the polls early and make their voices heard. From October 26 to November 3, you can visit any one of four sites around Rockland and cast your vote.

Some people may not consider this election an important one because it doesn’t decide who represents us in Albany or Washington, DC. While I believe that EVERY election matters the importance of voting this year cannot be overstated. Who you vote for in the coming weeks decides the future here in Rockland.

You have the power to choose who represents you in your Villages, Towns and countywide; all 17 seats in the County Legislature are up for election this year. These people make the decisions that affect you much more than who is upset at who in Washington. They control how much you pay in taxes and what services are offered to help you and your family. These are the people who will define the future of Rockland County.

We must all work to ensure that local government reflects the values and direction you wish to see. The ONLY way to do this is to be an active part of our Republic by going out and voting. That is how you make your voice heard. That is how you help guide Rockland to the future we all want and deserve. Help me complete the renaissance of this county we love and call home.

And in case you needed any more inspiration there are about 1.2 million more reasons for you to make it a priority to vote early or on Election Day itself. Those reasons? 1.2 million is the number of military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice for you, a total stranger, to secure your liberty and your right to vote. Please do so out of respect for them.

When to Vote Early:

Sat. Oct. 26, 9 am – 2 pm

Sun. Oct. 27, 9 am – 2 pm

Mon. Oct. 28, 12 pm – 8 pm

Tues. Oct. 29, 9 am – 5 pm

Wed. Oct. 30, 12 pm – 8 pm

Thur. Oct. 31, 9 am – 5 pm

Fri. Nov. 1, 9 am – 5 pm

Sat. Nov. 2, 9 am – 2 pm

Sun. Nov. 3, 9 am – 2 pm

Where to Vote Early:

Clarkstown Town Hall, 10 Maple Avenue, New City

Haverstraw Town Hall, 1 Rosman Road, Garnerville

Orangetown Town Hall, 26 West Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg

Ramapo Town Hall, 237 Route 59, Suffern

In Rockland, registered voters can vote at ANY early voting location in the county. Voting is how you make your voice heard, how you can affect change locally. I urge our residents to take advantage of this chance to get involved and take control of your future and the future of Rockland County.