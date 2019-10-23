Early Voting Comes to Rockland County

Connect on Linked in

Rockland County will have nine days of early voting, including two weekends and two late nights

Election Commissioners Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky and Patricia Goblin this week announced the arrival of early voting and extended hours prior to the November 5, 2019 General Election.

There will be nine days of early voting, from October 26, 2019 through November 3, 2019. The early voting period includes two weekends and two late nights to accommodate voters. There are four early voting vote centers.

The Board will also have extended office hours for absentee ballot processing and other Board business.

Registered Rockland County voters can access early voting at any one of the four vote centers:

Clarkstown Town Hall, 10 Maple Avenue, New City, NY 10956

Haverstraw Town Hall, 1 Rosman Road, Garnerville, NY 10923

Orangetown Town Hall, 26 West Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962

Ramapo Town Hall, 237 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901

Early Voting Hours (Consistent at all Four Centers):

· Saturday, October 26, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

· Sunday, October 27, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

· Monday, October 28, 2019 From 12 Noon to 8:00 PM

· Tuesday, October 29, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

· Wednesday, October 30, 2019 From 12 Noon to 8:00 PM

· Thursday, October 31, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

· Friday, November 1, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

· Saturday, November 2, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

· Sunday, November 3, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Extended Hours at the Board:

· Tuesday, October 22, 2019 From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

· Thursday, October 24, 2019 From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

· Saturday, October 26, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

· Monday, October 28, 2019 From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

· Wednesday, October 30, 2019 From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

· Saturday, November 2, 2019 From 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

The Commissioners commented, “We are committed to unfettered access for all eligible voters and believe early voting will offer flexibility and convenience to ensure all interested voters exercise their right to vote.”

For more information call 845.638.5172 or email voterinfo@co.rockland.ny.us.