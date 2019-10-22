Student arrested and Spring Valley High School put on lockdown following “prank” school shooting call

SPRING VALLEY, NY – Spring Valley Police have confirmed that Spring Valley High School was put on lockdown Thursday, October 17 after a student made a false call to 911 stating there was an active school shooting occurring.

Spring Valley Police officers immediately responded to the school and met with school staff and security at which point the school lock down was initiated. Through the investigation handled by the School Resource Officer and Detective Bureau, it was learned that a Juvenile at the high school placed the phone call, and that it was a fake phone call.

The student was transported to the Spring Valley Police Department and they were charged with falsely reporting an incident in the second degree, an E felony. He was released to his parents on an appearance ticket pending a future court date.