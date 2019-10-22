Stand-up Comic Alyssa Sequoia Slated for Bernie Sanders Benefit Performance in Nyack

Stand-up comic Alyssa Sequoia will perform at a comedy night benefit show for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The show will be held at the Nyack Village Theatre, 142 Main Street, Suite 110, Nyack, NY on Wednesday, October 30 beginning at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Other performers include comics Ted Alexandro and Matthew Broderick. Tickets are $20 will all proceeds to benefit the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.

Alyssa draws upon her alternative childhood, surviving Crohn’s Disease and exploring the world of holistic healing. At 19, she began performing in NYC comedy clubs such as Stand-Up NY, Caroline’s, and Gotham Comedy Club, and then headed to LA where she became a regular at The Belly Room upstairs in The Comedy Store.

Dealing with the devastating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Alyssa would get herself on stage even if it meant her husband carrying her to the clubs and up the stairs when she was unable to walk. She was determined to honor her spirit, and feel the joy and aliveness doing stand-up would bring her. Alyssa has written published articles for The Malibu Chronicle newspaper about Surviving Crohn’s Disease and Mindfulness.

Inspired by legendary comedians Joan Rivers, Richard Pryor, Damon Wayans, among others, Alyssa feels grateful for the opportunity to explore herself in this medium and hopes to bring awareness about health and wellness with her story.

Also a singer/songwriter, Alyssa has written, produced, and recorded four albums. Her songs are currently airing on various platforms throughout the world.

Show Info

What – Bernie Sanders Benefit with Stand-up Comedy by Alyssa Sequoia

When – Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 – 8PM. Doors at 7:30PM

Where – Nyack Village Theatre, 142 Main Street, Suite 110, Nyack, NY 10960

Phone – 845-826-2639

Tickets – $20 – all proceeds benefit the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign

Ticket URL – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-for-bernie-tickets-76429170707

Alyssa’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alyssa-Sequoia-188803488828/