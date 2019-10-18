Hudson River Boating Accident

New City, NY – Published reports indicate that Yosef Goldman, 8 years old, was on a boat in the Hudson River with his family near Haverstraw Bay County Park when it overturned for reasons unknown.

Numerous units responded to the scene including the Rockland County Sheriff’s Marine Unit. All aboard were rescued but Yosef, who went missing. He was pulled from the water a short while later by a rescue boat and was rushed to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

County Executive Day stated, “The death of any child is both an unspeakable horror and a family’s worst nightmare. The entire community of Rockland expresses its deepest regrets and condolences for the family of this young boy. May God bless him and his family.”