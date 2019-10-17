Suffern First Responders Rescue Injured Hiker

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BY SCOTT WATERS

On Sunday, October 13 at approximately 5 p.m. the Suffern Police Department received a call from a hiker who had fallen and was injured while hiking in the mountains off of Orange Ave in the Village of Suffern. The hiker wasn’t sure of her exact location, so Suffern Police Officers Lou Venturini, Dan Kiernan and Det. Anne Cawley responded to the area, climbed up the mountain and located her about 200 feet from the roadway.

The Suffern Fire Department (Suffern Hook & Ladder Co. #1 & Suffern Volunteer Hose Co. #1) were able to put the 57 yr. old NYC resident on a stretcher and safely bring her the down the mountain through rocky terrain. The hiker was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with an arm injury.