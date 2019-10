Skoufis: Woodbury Common Turns its Back on $5 Million in Funding for New Train Station Local Officials Join Call Urging Planning Board to Reject Mall’s Expansion Without Station

“In my seven years in the State Legislature, I’ve never seen such unreasonable disregard by a corporation towards its host community,”

said Senator Skoufis

. “We are coming to the table with $5 million to make a train station work and Simon Properties doesn’t even have the decency to take a meeting. This ought to be a win-win-win: a win for the local community, taking untold thousands of cars off our local roads; a win for the outlet mall with a new opportunity for shoppers to conveniently get to Woodbury Common; and a win for the MTA which stands to see a significant increase in ridership. Simon Properties’ attitude, which comes on the heels of a $150 million state investment to reconfigure the Exit 131 interchange that has become clogged with traffic to and from the outlet mall, is both childish and illogical. I am reiterating my call from December for the Woodbury Planning Board to reject any application from the mall to expand that does not include a new train station.”