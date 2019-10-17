Ombudsman Alert – CONGRESSWOMAN JAN SCHAKOWSKY WAITS TABLES  TO HIGHLIGHT NEED FOR RAISE IN FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE

BY DR. LOUIS ALPERT

The Ombudsman Alert has featured Congresswoman Schakowsky in several past columns for her leadership in sponsoring federal legislation concerning auto and highway safety for all Americans.

This time, Congresswoman Schakowsky along with more that 200 members of the House of Representatives of both parties, including our own Congresswoman Nita Lowey,have co-sponsored legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Ombudsman quotes from her recent press release as follows:

“CHICAGO,Illinois-Tomorrow, Congresswoman Schakowsky, a Senior Chief Deputy Whip, will wait tables at the Wishbone restaurant to highlight the need for wage parity for all workers, Many ‘tipped’ workers receive a minimum wage and are forced to tolerate inappropriate behavior from consumers, managers and co-workers in order to feed their families in tips. Schakowsky helped to lead the passage of the Raise the Wage Act of 2019 in Congresss, which was passed in the United States House of Representatives on July 18, 2019, but faces an uncertain future in the hands of the Senate under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Advocates…are calling upon the Chicago Council to follow the U.S. Houses’ lead and pass RAISE Chicago-a policy that would increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour for hundreds of thousands of ‘tipped’ workers in Chicago.”

The Ombudsman Alert supports this proposed action of the City of Chicago, in the hope that its success would help to further propel action in the U.S. Senate to approve this raise federally.

All Americans should be given the dignity of earning a minimum wage of $15 per hour and Ombudsman Alert commends Congresswoman Schakowsky as well as the literally hundreds of congresspersons of both parties that have co-sponsored the federal ‘RAISE THE WAGE ACT(H.R. 582).

The Ombudsman Alert urges our readers to contact the members of the United States Senate to join with the House in approving this critical legislation to grant the needed dignity to our fellow workers throughout this great nation.

