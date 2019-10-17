Carlucci’s Column: Fight For Fair Elections

The New York State Senate has taken critical steps to fix our broken electoral system and increase voter turnout. We passed early voting, taking effect on October 26th, consolidated federal and State primaries, closed the LLC loophole, ensured voter registrations can be transferred, and allowed voter pre-registration for 16 and 17-year-olds. We know by breaking down barriers to vote, we are protecting our democracy and increasing the political power of all people. Now let’s keep the momentum going and ensure that the Public Campaign Finance Commission creates more fair elections in New York State.

We need campaign finance reform in our election process so all candidates have a fair shot. The Public Finance Commission should support candidates who receive more small donations from more voters, rather than candidates supported by big interests. To this end, the commission should support a State financing program, which matches small donations at least 6 to 1. The commission should set qualifying thresholds that are attainable by candidates with community support and avoid wasting public funds on frivolous candidates. The commission should establish lower contribution limits to incentivize fundraising from small donors and program participation. There should be a campaign finance agency established, separate from the State Board of Elections, to provide oversight and protect against fraud. Lastly, fusion voting should stay in place, and the commission should not be distracted by it.

We are the closest we have ever been to real campaign finance reforms, and we must stay focused. A more fair and representative campaign finance system in New York State will ensure the voices that have been silenced for too long can be fairly represented. It is important that the Public Campaign Finance Commission set standards in New York, which will serve as a model for the rest of the nation.

Early Voting Begins on October 26th:

Saturday, October 26: 9am – 2pm

Sunday, October 27: 9am – 2 pm

Monday, October 28: 12pm – 8pm

Tuesday, October 29: 9am – 5pm

Wednesday, October 30: 12pm – 8pm

Thursday, October 31: 9am – 5pm

Friday, November 1: 9am – 5pm

Saturday, November 2: 9am – 2pm

Sunday, November 3: 9am – 2pm

Rockland has four Early Voting Centers:

Clarkstown Town Hall, 10 Maple Avenue, New City, NY 10956

Haverstraw Town Hall, 1 Rosman Road, Garnerville, NY 10923

Orangetown Town Hall, 26 West Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962

Ramapo Town Hall, 237 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901