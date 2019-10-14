Tragedy in Pearl River – Two teens dead, one seriously injured in car flip off Route 304 overpass

Orangetown PD responded to a report of a multi-vehicle accident off State Route 304 at 3:26 p.m., Sunday, October 13. Two cars were involved in the accident, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Jason Castro of Nanuet, who was uninjured in the accident and a 2017 Porsche Macan, operated by Aisha Radoncic, 17, of Orangeburg. Radoncic was transported to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, while two of her passengers, Altin Nezaj, 17, of Pearl River and Saniha Cekic, 15, of Brooklyn, were declared dead.

The portion of Route 304 over Crooked Hill Rd. in Pearl River remained closed as of Monday morning. The Football Team held a vigil Sunday night for Nezaj. Ceckia was air lifted to the Westchester hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Nezaj was brought to Montefiore Nyack and declared dead.