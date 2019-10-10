Village of Suffern to hold Halloween Parade October 27

The Village of Suffern Halloween Parade will take place on Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m., village officials announced this week. The parade will start at the corner of Orange and Lafayette Avenues. Costume judging, and refreshments will follow at the Suffern Gazebo.

In case of rain, parade will be cancelled, but costume contest and refreshments will be held in the Suffern Community Center at 41 Washington Ave. All are welcome to march in the parade.

For more information: call Suffern Recreation at 845-357-7943 or email: cmills@suffernny.gov.