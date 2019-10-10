The Hudson Lyric Opera to perform “La Boheme”

The Hudson Lyric Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s La Boheme. Performances will be Fridays October 25 and November 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays October 26 and November 2 at 2 p.m. at Hudson Lyric Opera’s new venue: The Clarkstown Reform Church, 107 Strawtown Rd., West Nyack.

Through Puccini’s beautiful music, this popular opera tells the story of love and tragedy in Bohemian Paris. The opera will be performed in English with orchestra, sets and costumes. The Hudson Lyric Opera, now in its 14th season, is comprised of many talented artists who live or work in the lower Hudson Valley.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors. For Information call 845-709-2273 or email us at info@hudsonlyricopera.org or visit our website: www.hudsonlyricopera.org.