Rockland County’s Procurement Center for Excellence to Host Forum on Government Contracting and Networking Assistance

New City, NY, – County Executive Ed Day and Director of Purchasing Paul Brennan announced that the County’s Procurement Center for Excellence and Purchasing Division will host a MWBE, DBE, SDVOB and Small Business Forum on Thursday, November 8 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Rockland County Procurement Center for Excellence in Pomona, for Rockland County firms certified as MWBE, DBE, SDVOB or Small Businesses.

“This forum will provide emerging Rockland County businesses with the opportunity to learn about the County’s procurement process and connect with decision makers from County Departments and Authorities to help grow their business and increase competitiveness,” said County Executive Day.

The Forum will include a panel discussion of successful MBE, WBE and Small Business Owners and an overview of the County and Local Government procurement process, County Department’s responsibilities for MWBE & DBE participation, opportunities for SDVOB & Small Businesses and an opportunity to meet with Rockland County Purchasing Division staff. Attendees will learn more about government agencies that are here to help their business grow.

Rockland County based businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet local government decision makers and procurement officers. The Forum will assist MWBE, DBE, SDVOB and Small Businesses to forge mutually beneficial relationships with county government professionals and learn about new projects in current and upcoming pipelines.

The Forum will include an overview of the County Procurement process, County Department’s responsibilities for MWBE, DBE, SDVOB and Small Business participation and an opportunity for these firms to meet with representatives from County Departments.

County Executive Day noted that the Forum, “will help Rockland County firms identify opportunities to make new business connections, learn new information about our procurement process, become more competitive and to win new government contracts.”

Registration is required. To register for Forum, firms may visit www.rcpurchasing.com to access the event flyer and registration link.