DOMINICAN COLLEGE SECURES GRANTS TO SUPPORT UNIQUE PROGRAM TO EDUCATE TEACHERS OF THE BLIND OR VISUALLY IMPAIRED

Orangeburg, NY – Dominican College’s graduate level program to educate teachers of students who are blind or visually impaired (TVI Program) is getting updated equipment thanks to an influx of grant money. The grant money will also be used to support technology, instruction, professional development, student assistance, marketing, and outreach for the TVI Program. The College has secured a total of $394,507 in grants since July 2018.

Dominican College has just one of two graduate level TVI programs in New York State. The College’s program combines both online and on-campus learning and aims to help meet the needs of a severely underserved population. Experts say 5,000 additional teachers of the blind are needed nationwide to serve more than 63,000 students who meet the definition of blindness or low vision.

“The money that we’ve received is very much appreciated and will help us get additional instructional materials, such as braille writers, embossers, and assistive technology devices that our students will utilize in the classroom,” said Yvette Blitzer, Dominican College Coordinator of the TVI Program. Dominican College is also increasing marketing and outreach efforts for the TVI program in an attempt to educate more students to help meet the demand for teachers of the blind and visually impaired in New York State and across the nation.

Dominican College received grants from the Lavelle Fund for the Blind, the Hearst Foundation, the Sarah K. de Coizart Article TENTH Perpetual Charitable Trust, the Thomas & Agnes Carvel Foundation, and the Ralph M. Cestone Foundation.

The TVI program is a certificate program that also offers students the option of earning a Master of Science in Education. Beginning this fall, undergraduate students also have the option of earning a master’s degree in the TVI program in five years as part of the Senior Year Overlap Program or SYROP. In this program, highly motivated students are able to earn graduate credits during their senior year, while simultaneously completing requirements in the undergraduate Teacher Education Program.

For more information about the Teachers of Students who are Blind or Visually Impaired Program, contact 845-848-7910 or visit dc.edu.