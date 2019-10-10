Artists Come Learn Captivating Ways to Explain Your Art!

Jim Fyfe, renowned TED talk coach, will lead an interactive, fun and useful master class, “Connecting Through Story” for artists and creatives from all disciplines, Monday, October 21, at the Rockland Center for the Arts, West Nyack, 7-9 p.m.

“All artists need to know how to explain their work—and themselves. Connecting Through

Story is a workshop for artists of all discipline to learn strategies for making better connections with all kinds of people, in all types of environments. Topics will include: getting and making better first impressions; handling awkward moments; honesty without tears, and most importantly, connecting with others through explaining your work and telling your story. Any participant not willing to have fun should avoid this workshop at all costs,” explained, Jim.

Jim Fyfe, a Rockland resident, is a nationally recognized coach for speakers for TED and TEDx events and has taught on-camera technique, acting, and improvisation. He has written for “Biography,” and “Night after Night” on Comedy Central among others.

This session is the first in a series of cutting-edge master classes being developed by the Arts Council of Rockland. “Our master classes are designed to go in-depth on topics that are of vital importance to all artists, featuring expert presenters and hands-on application”, according to Cheryl Baun, Executive Director. “We are delighted to co-sponsor our very first master class with ROCA.” The program is offered at a discount to ACOR AND ROCA members. There will be an opportunity to become a member at the event and save that evening. Cost is $25. And $20 for members.

To purchase tickets: register on-line. https://rocklandartcenter.org/roca/catalogsearch/result/? q=Jim+Fyfe or call ROCA. 845-358-0877