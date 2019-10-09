Suffern, NY volunteer with New York Guard state defense force recognized for service

LATHAM, NY (10/07/2019)– Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces recent awards and individual recognitions for members of the New York Guard state defense force for their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of New York State’s Military Forces.

New York Guard commander Brigadier General David J Warager, right, presents the New York Guard Commendation Medal and certificate to Major Geoffrey Milligan for the hard work he provided id in setting up training for the NY Guard annual training this past September 16 at Camp Smith in Peekskill, New York. Photo by Spc. Michael Rehbaum, New York Guard

Capt. John Mauro from Suffern, NY, serving with the 10th Area Command, received the 6-month Service Ribbon during recent unit training events.

The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard. Members of the New York Guard have been involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.

