Suffern, NY volunteer with New York Guard state defense force recognized for service

LATHAM, NY (10/07/2019)– Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces recent awards and individual recognitions for members of the New York Guard state defense force for their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of New York State’s Military Forces.

Capt. John Mauro from Suffern, NY, serving with the 10th Area Command, received the 6-month Service Ribbon during recent unit training events.

The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard. Members of the New York Guard have been involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.