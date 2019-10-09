Several Useful Tips on How to Write an Essay

An essay is something that each student faced numerous times during studying. However, at first, it may seem difficult and complicated. In order to start writing good assignments, it is necessary to know several tips. First of all, the writer needs to understand the key features of an essay:

The presence of a specific narrow topic that contains a problem and encourages the reader to think.

Subjective authorial position. The essay is distinguished by the presence of the author’s view of the existing problem, his or her attitude to the world, speech, and thinking.

Detailed problem analysis. Own point of view must be argued, based on factual material.

The logic of presentation. The essay should have internal unity, consistency of the author’s statements expressing his or her opinion.

How to Start an Essay

It often happens that a person with sufficient eloquence and the ability to express the thoughts on paper experiences difficulties in starting an essay. Thinking about the beginning can stretch for a sufficiently long time, which greatly overshadows the process of creative work. Use the best tips from the experienced writers of RapidEssay platform on how to start an essay.

Tip 1. Before you start writing an essay, you need to formulate an idea, define a goal and find sources of information for work.

Tip 2. Use the technique of freewriting. Its essence is to write down all thoughts that come to mind without editing it and not following grammar, punctuation, style, etc. A great way to help deal with a creative crisis and find an extraordinary idea.

Tip 3. It is important not to focus on the introductory part. An introduction can also be written after the main part has been finished. In this case, it is already clear what the essay is about, so the introduction is easier to write.

Tip 4. One of the fairly common options is to write an essay, starting with a question, the answer to which is given later.

How to Make an Essay Plan

You should not strive to immediately draw up a perfect plan. In the process, it can and should be edited. It is not necessary to make a plan when you are already in the middle of the process, as well as stick to an already written plan. The absence of restrictions and tight boundaries is an advantage of this genre. If it’s easier for the author to adhere to a strict plan, then you should take the time to draw it up.

All main thoughts should be reflected in the form of points of the plan. Then, explain it, as detailed as possible, breaking each item into subparagraphs.

Then you should re-read the plan, make sure that each item is in its place and sufficiently detailed.

What is the Structure of the Essay

The order of writing an essay usually comes down to three steps.

Introductory part

Like any written work, the essay contains an introduction. A well-written introduction makes the reader interested and read the essay to the end. The introductory part may contain the wording of the problem and its essence, a rhetorical question, etc. It is important to create a special emotional attitude and bring the reader to the problem under consideration.

2. Main part

In the main part, one can give different points of view on the problem under consideration, mention the background of the issue. Typically, the main part consists of several subitems, each of which consists of three sections: thesis (proved proposition), justification (arguments used to prove the thesis), sub-conclusion (partial answer to the main question).

Arguments are judgments made to convince the reader of the truth of a certain point of view. These can be various situations from life, opinions of scientists, evidence, etc. Arguments can be built in the following sequence:

Statement;

Explanation;

Example;

The final judgment;

Conclusion

3. Conclusion

All conclusions made for each thesis presented in the main part should be combined. The reader should come to a logical conclusion based on the arguments given. In conclusion, the problem is reintroduced and a final conclusion is made. If the purpose of the introductory part is to interest the reader, then the purpose of the last sentences is to add integrity to the overall picture, leave the work in the reader’s memory and prompt reflection.