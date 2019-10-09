New City Native to Star in the Musical AIDA

For Charlsey Coyle, theatre is therapeutic and passionate. She loves performing because she is able to fully invest herself in a different world and then take an audience into that world with her. The New City native has been cast in the White Plains Performing Arts Center’s professional Mainstage production of AIDA, opening this Friday and running through October 27.

This show is especially meaningful for Coyle because it is her first professional production. “I went to college for Dance at the University at Buffalo and just graduated this May. I have had an amazing experience with this show. The cast and production team have made it all the difference. I am ecstatic to be living out my dream of working in musical theatre,” says Coyle. She also speaks about her love for the play. “In AIDA you go through an emotional journey of passion, hurt, desperation and love. You feel it all within one epic love story. Come see AIDA! You don’t want to miss it!”

Winner of four Tony Awards, AIDA is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, with an exhilarating Tony and Grammy Award winning score by Elton John and Tim Rice. The plot centers around an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, Amneris. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames’ love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

Along with Coyle, AIDA stars Kim Onah as Aida, with Jordan Bollwerk as Radames and Kristin Wetherington as Amneris. The show also features Andrew Foote (Zoser), Devin J. Hall (Mereb), John Anthony Lopez (Pharaoh), Kevin Brooks (Amonosro), Blair Beasley (Nehebka). Completing the cast are Dylan Bivings, Shante Clark, Meghan Deeley, Mike Ferlita, Chelsea Ann Jones, Thomas Knapp, Cameron Loyal, TJ Newton, Matthew Oster, Dayna Marie Quincy and Kristina Walz.

AIDA is directed by Amy Griffin with musical direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Anthony Murphy. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by T. Rick Jones. Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls & David Henry Hwang.

For tickets, visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.), purchase tickets online at wppac.com or call the box office at 914-328-1600. For group sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.