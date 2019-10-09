Motorcycle and truck collide in New City – police investigating

BY SCOTT WATERS

NEW CITY, NY – Clarkstown Police are Investigating a Motorcycle-Truck Accident that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

The Clarkstown Police Department responded to the intersection of S. Little Tor Rd and Britta Ln in New City for a serious car accident involving a truck and a motorcycle. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling southbound when it struck a trailer being pulled by a landscaping truck that was making a left turn from Britta Ln onto S. Little Tor Rd, according to Detective Pete Walker – Clarkstown PD.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 39 year old male from Stony Point, NY, sustained a serious head injury as a result of the accident. He is in serious condition at Westchester Medical Center.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation team is investigating the cause of the accident. There have been no arrests made or summonses issued at this point in the investigation.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/RwsiOeVowW0