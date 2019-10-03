Enter a World of Discovery Saturday at Lamont-Doherty Observatory’s Open House

PEARL RIVER, NY Oct. 2, 2019 — Perched on a rocky Palisades bluff looming high over the mighty Hudson lies a dazzling private world of scientific discovery far beyond the understanding of most of us.

That shrouded world and its fabulous secrets about the earth from its deepest interior to the outer reaches of its atmosphere are only rarely glimpsed by the outside world.

But, on Saturday, October 5, all will be revealed.

That’s when Columbia University’s Lamont–Doherty Earth Observatory holds its annual Open House —- this year underwritten by a $10,000 grant from Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. — from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, October 5 on the Observatory campus at 61 Route 9W in Palisades, N.Y.

The Open House is an all-day festival that celebrates the awesome power of earth science — from geology to meteorology to seismology — in all its forms.

