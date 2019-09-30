5 Places in Florida to Visit in 2019

Looking for an excuse to visit Florida this year? Here are 5 places in Florida that are more than worth the trip—no matter how far you have to travel!

Are you thinking about taking a trip to the Sunshine State soon?

Florida is one great place to visit. White sand beaches, crystal clear water, world-class amusement parks—what more could you ask for?

But, don’t make the mistake of thinking you can see everything Florida has to offer in one go. Even though Florida is a small state, it still has plenty of places that are worth visiting.

So, where should you head to on your trip to Florida?

Check out this guide to learn about the best places in Florida to visit

Florida Keys

You don’t have to go all the way to Thailand or Costa Rica to enjoy tropical beaches. You just have to head to Florida.

The Florida Keys are a little slice of tropical paradise that offer an abundance of white-sand beaches, water activities, and laid back vibes.

You can grab your snorkeling or scuba gear and explore the amazing and colorful marine life at John Pennekamp Coral Reef Park. Or, you could head to one of the most remote national parks in the world, Dry Tortuga.

Then at the end of the day, you can unwind with a slice of Florida’s delicious and signature key lime pie.

Miami

In 2018 alone, more than 23 million tourists visited Miami.

What’s all the fuss about?

Well, not only does Miami offer amazing parties and beaches, but it also offers some amazing culture.

During your stay in Miami, you can head to Little Havana to get a taste of Cuba, visit the graffiti art at Wynwood, explore the underwater life at Key Biscayne, or just relax on the tropical South Beach.

Also, Miami is a great place for embarking on a cruise. Cruises out of Florida offer plenty of adventure and are definitely worth looking into.

Orlando

If you’ve got kids with you, Orlando is definitely the place to go.

From Disney World to Universal Studios to Sea World, your kids will never get bored exploring all of the theme parks.

Plus, Orlando is also a great place for nature lovers. Here, you can enjoy the famous Wekiwa Springs and Rock Springs.

St. Augustine

Did you know that St. Augustine is the oldest city in the United States?

If you’re looking to go somewhere that makes you feel like you’re being transported to a different era and different country, St. Augustine’s is the place to go.

With over 500 years of history to discover, St Augustine is a dream come true for any history buff.

Tampa

Last but not least we have Tampa, Florida.

Not only does Tampa offer a gorgeous coastline, but it’s also a great city for sports lovers. After a day at the beach, you can head to Busch Garden and enjoy either football, hockey, or baseball.

And, you can’t miss visiting nearby St. Petersburg and checking out the Salvador Dali Museum.

Visiting the Best Places in Florida: Are You Ready for Adventure?

As you can see, there are a lot of places in Florida that are worth visiting.

All you need to do is buy your ticket and let the adventures begin!

And, after your trip to Florida, be sure to check back in with our blog for more travel destination recommendations.