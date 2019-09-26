TWO ROCKLAND NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS TO HOST SPECIAL EVENTS AT PALISADES CENTER

— #PalisadesCares, Where Community Comes Together —

WEST NYACK, N.Y.: Palisades Center is delighted to welcome back United Way of Rockland and AAPI of Rockland for their annual non-profit events!

On September 27th, the United Way of Rockland will coordinate the 2019 Fall Day of Caring, considered the longest-running, largest, single-day volunteer community service event in Rockland County! For twenty-six years the United Way of Rockland has brought together a local network of businesses, colleges, government agencies and community organizations to complete service projects at local health and human service agencies.

The most recent Day of Caring on May 3, 2019 brought together 200 volunteers, to work at 20 different nonprofit sites, resulting in $43,000 in labor and cost savings. We expect the 2019 Fall Day of Caring to be equally as impactful!

“These services are crucial to our nonprofit partners,” said Dana Treacy, president & CEO of United Way of Rockland. “These are projects that they couldn’t otherwise afford, so the volunteers are critical. Agencies in Rockland are able to get so much more done when we work together.”

Fall Day of Caring will commence with a Kick-off Luncheon & Rally at the Palisades Center, Raso Community Room, West Nyack, NY at 11:30 am, to celebrate volunteers for their service and event sponsors for their generosity. Among the attendees will be local elected officials, as well as representatives from Rockland County businesses, colleges, community organizations and nonprofits. Directly following, volunteer teams will proceed to their assigned projects at local non-profits.

What: United Way of Rockland’s Fall Day of Caring

When: Friday, September 27th

Where: Palisades Center (Kick-off Luncheon & Rally) and throughout Rockland County

Returning to Palisades Center, AAPI of Rockland (or, American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin) and the Indian Cultural Society of Rockland will host their 15th Annual Health Fair offering free services to the community. Free services include blood pressure, cholesterol, pain, osteoporosis, yoga and wellness, blood sugar, lung function, nutrition, weight loss, dental, and optometry. In addition, flu vaccinations and snacks will be available while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to welcome back AAPI of Rockland for their 15th annual health fair,” said Assistant Marketing Director, Catherine Horvath. “It’s wonderful to see the team return to serve the local community with the variety of health professionals.”

For event details and inquiries, please contact Sue Madrous at 845-942-1001.

What: AAPI of Rockland 15th Annual Health Fair

When: Saturday, September 28 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: East Court, Level One near H&M