Town Collects Nominations for Pride of Clarkstown Awards

Deadline October 10, 2019

(New City, NY) – The Town of Clarkstown seeks nominations for the Pride of Clarkstown Awards. The program, now in its 14th year, is designed to recognize outstanding commercial properties, nominated by individuals and civic organizations for their efforts to beautify their properties and in turn the Town of Clarkstown. The deadline for submission is October 10, 2019.

A committee of volunteers separate nominations by various categories. They visit every nominated site and meet to choose winners in each category. The program is an incentive for other property owners to create even more attractive commercial locations in the Town. Please note this is for commercial properties only and for the exterior of the building/property. The following are the Pride of Clarkstown award categories:

Community Projects

Food/Hospitality

Industrial

Non-Profit Organization

Professional Office

Service Business

Shopping Center / Retail

Small Business

The committee will select the winners in November, who will be recognized at a Town Board meeting in early 2020.

Residents can find the application on the town website at www.clarkstown.org and visit the Supervisor’s page. For more information please call 639-2056 or email towncouncil@clarkstown.org.