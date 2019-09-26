Helen Hayes Hospital Foundation 2019 Classic Race 5k, 10k, 1-Mile Fun Run & Family Fun Activities September 28, 2019 – Bowline Point Park

Haverstraw, NY – The Helen Hayes Hospital Foundation will host its 2019 Classic Race on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bowline Point Park in Haverstraw. This inspirational annual athletic event and family day will bring together runners, wheelchair racers, handcyclists, and other athletes of all abilities to race on the same course in the spirit of sportsmanship and community awareness.

Before a 17-year hiatus starting in 1997, the Classic Race was one of the area’s most highly anticipated annual racing events, attended by hundreds of top athletes and amateur racers from across the nation. In 2014, the race was revived to the delight of the community, drawing hundreds of racers to the event and also introducing family fun activities for community members and their families.

This year’s event will feature a 5k, 10k, and 1-Mile Fun Run along the beautiful Hudson River. Awards will be presented to overall male and female top placers in runner and wheeler/handcyclist categories, as well as to top male and female placers in a variety of age brackets. All Fun Run participants will receive a medal.

Race Day Schedule

7:00 am – Registration Opens

8:30 am – Registration Closes for 5k & 10k

9:00 am – 5k & 10k Race Start

9:00 am – Family Fun Activities Start

10:00 am – Registration Closes for 1-Mile Fun Run

10:45 am – Fun Run Start

11:00 am – Awards Ceremony