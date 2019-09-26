Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland to Host 11th Annual Anniversary Dinner Local Individuals to Be Honored for Their “Hearts of Gold”

On Thursday, October 17 Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland (CCCSR) will host their 11th Annual Anniversary Celebration Dinner at Town & Country located at 922 Route 9W in Congers. CCCSR will honor four area individuals for their “Hearts of Gold.” The honorees for this year’s “Hearts of Gold” event are Martha Robles, Retired Executive Director, Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland; Kevin Lynch, Owner, Lynch’s Restaurant, Stony Point; Sr. Cecilia La Pietra, Executive Director, One-to-One Learning, Nyack; and Bill Madden, Director of External Affairs for SUEZ.

The honorees are chosen based on their support of the mission of CCCSR – to build a compassionate and just society. “Each honoree in their own way seeks to serve the needs of the people of Rockland County and to advocate for quality human services and programs that touch human needs,” stated Joan Facelle, Chair of the Board. CCCSR’s new Executive Director, Dan Eudene, remarked that “these individuals reflect the core values of CCCSR which is committed to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable residents of our unique and historically significant county.”

Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland assists individuals and families of all ages, from every race, and ethnic group from throughout Rockland County regardless of their religious affiliation. The organization’s focus is to provide the necessities of life, such as food, shelter and emergency assistance for those in need. Programs include information and referral, general case management, homelessness and eviction prevention, emergency financial assistance, Nutritional Outreach and Education, a food pantry, and immigration legal services.

In an average year CCCSR provides:

* ​100,000+ meals through our Food Pantry to over 1,000 households

* Shelter from the cold to over 250 homeless individuals

* Eviction prevention to over 50 families at risk

* Access to Food Stamps for over 200 families in need

* Counseling to over 200 individuals on immigration related matters

* Over 6,000 pounds of fresh vegetables to Food Pantry participants including over 1,000 pounds harvested from our Community Garden of Love

For more information, visit the CCCSR website at www.ccsrockland.org