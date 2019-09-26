Bruce Katz Band to Play at Turning Point on Saturday, Sept. 28

PRESS RELEASE

(Piermont, NY) – Bruce Katz, renowned Hammond B-3 organist/keyboardist and 2019 Blues Music Awards “Best Acoustic Album” winner, and his Bruce Katz Band, are on their Fall 2019, Tour, performing locally at Turning Point Cafe, 468 Piermont Ave., Saturday, September 28. Showtime: 8:30pm. tickets are $20. Info: (845) 359-1089 or visit https://turningpointcafe.com.

The Bruce Katz Band presently features guitarist Aaron Lieberman from the popular jam band God Street Wine, and Katz’s longtime drummer, Ray Hangen (Sean Costello Band).

Katz – whose stellar career includes stints with, among others, Gregg Allman (2007-2013 with the Gregg Allman Band), The Allman Bros., Ronnie Earl, and John Hammond – just added guitarist/vocalist Aaron Lieberman (founder of pioneering Jam Band God Street Wine) to the Bruce Katz Band. Bruce was recently honored with his fifth nomination for the 2019 BMA (Blues Music Awards), the equivalent of the Blues Grammys: “Instrumentalist – Pinetop Perkins Piano Player;” which are voted on in May.

Bruce’s 2018 album “Get Your Groove!” (American Showplace Music) and “Journeys To The Heart of the Blues” (Alligator), his 2018 collaboration with famed blues guitarist Joe Louis Walker and harpist Giles Robson, both charted in the Top 20 Albums on the respected year-end Living Blues International Radio Chart. Journeys… also netted Katz two additional 2019 BMA nominations, “Album of the Year” and “Acoustic Album of the Year,” winning the later category.

Elmore Magazine writes, “On the traditional “Hesitation Blues,” Katz’s soulful organ riffs are reminiscent of Jimmy Smith’s classic Blue Note sides. The Bruce Katz Band clearly loves making music together—their creativity and inspiration make Get Your Groove! a joyous listen.” “Freight Train,’ a song on Get Your Groove!, was written by Katz in memory of late Allman Brothers drummer and close friend Butch Trucks, whom Bruce played with in Butch Trucks & The Freight Train until Truck’s passing in 2017.

“Solo Ride” (released August 2019) is Bruce’s new CD on American Showplace Music, and his tenth album to date. The album was produced by Katz and label owner Ben Elliott, and co-produced by Bruce’s manager and agent, Legare Robertson. Solo Ride marks Katz’s only solo release after thirty years of composing, touring and playing. It captures the emotion and intensity of his music, and contains all instrumentals from start to finish, drawing from his vast background of stylings from jazz to blues to classical, gospel and country. “I’m tellin’ ya, he’s downhome and uptown all at once, and that’s a winning combination.” – Ted Drozdowski, Music Critic. White on tour, Katz will be performing several songs from Solo Ride between band sets.

For the first time in his career, he has recorded a solo piano album and the results are stunning and unmistakably original. Bruce’s virtuoso and original playing draws the listener into his musical world where many of the artificial boundaries created in the ‘music business’ fall away and leave the listener with a new appreciation for what Bruce calls “improvisational American Roots and Blues music”.

“On Solo Ride, Bruce Katz becomes the Picasso of the Piano” – Nashville Blues & Roots Alliance